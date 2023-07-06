Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 387,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 482% from the previous session’s volume of 66,633 shares.The stock last traded at $74.31 and had previously closed at $74.87.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
