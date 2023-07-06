Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 60,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $303.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.03 and its 200 day moving average is $203.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

