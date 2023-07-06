Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Decreased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTI opened at $220.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.03 and a 200-day moving average of $203.80.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.