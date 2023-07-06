Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 118.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.