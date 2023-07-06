Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

MDRX opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 8.9% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

