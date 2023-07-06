Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 634,300 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.36. 16,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.35. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

