Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPFree Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 634,300 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.36. 16,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.35. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSPFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

(Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.