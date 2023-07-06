Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) traded down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.60. 211,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 635,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Wallbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Wallbox by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

