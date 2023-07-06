Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $400.00

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.20), with a volume of 22234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.27).

Water Intelligence Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £69.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2,766.67, a PEG ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 431.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 494.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

