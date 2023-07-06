Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.9 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $294.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $298.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $754.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

