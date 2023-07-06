Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BlackBerry (BB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) recently:

7/5/2023 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/4/2023 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2023 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/29/2023 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.50.

5/18/2023 – BlackBerry is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.20.

5/18/2023 – BlackBerry had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 3M.

5/18/2023 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.25 to $5.00.

5/18/2023 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $5.50.

BB traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $4.84. 9,004,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

