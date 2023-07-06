Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 1.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.50. 1,436,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,885. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.80. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

