Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 26,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 40,150 shares.The stock last traded at $22.07 and had previously closed at $22.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $782.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 473,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,101.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 197,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.