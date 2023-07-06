WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in WidePoint by 94.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.