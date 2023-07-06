WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
WidePoint stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
