WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
