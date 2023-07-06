Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,992 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAR. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 26,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,976. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $601.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

