Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 59,362 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,362 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.48. 186,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,052. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

