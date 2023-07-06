Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys 671 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 938.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:VCEB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.32. 192,155 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1948 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

