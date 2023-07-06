Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.44. 1,865,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,706. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

