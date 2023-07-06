Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $73.56 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,652,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 11.3% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $73,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.06. 29,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

