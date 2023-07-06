WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Down 2%

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.97. 330,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 242,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $672.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCLD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 677.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the first quarter worth $213,000.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.