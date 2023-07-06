WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Shares Down 1%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $35.39. Approximately 71,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 79,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $552.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4,172.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.