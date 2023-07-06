WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

WM Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.90. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 50.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in WM Technology by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Free Report

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Further Reading

