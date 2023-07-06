World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $46.73 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 4% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $46.73 million and approximately $701,046.69 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,140,010 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

