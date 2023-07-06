ZClassic Trading 46% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $644,594.55 and approximately $18.22 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 46% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00103287 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028319 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

