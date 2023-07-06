ZEDXION Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0% higher against the dollar. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $84.20 billion and approximately $2.13 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

