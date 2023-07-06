Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $32.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

