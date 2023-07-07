10,125 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

