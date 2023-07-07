1,026,784 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,026,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,641,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after acquiring an additional 438,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.64. 7,018,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

