1,189 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 38,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.93 and a 200 day moving average of $251.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

