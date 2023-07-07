131,064 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 131,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.27. 2,988,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,567,447. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

