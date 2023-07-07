1,500 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $113.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.