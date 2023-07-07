15,458 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

