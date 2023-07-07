1,616 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after acquiring an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,086,000 after acquiring an additional 174,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 863,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,288,000 after buying an additional 84,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.60.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.04. 76,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,291. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.99%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

