165,758 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Purchased by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 99,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,772. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

