20,869 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 187,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.77.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

