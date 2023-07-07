3,036 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Eaton by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Eaton by 104.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.55. 173,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.95. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $202.35.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

