3,177 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $127.94. 141,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,329. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $134.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 182.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,912,337 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.81.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

