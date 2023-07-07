46,370 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 425,844 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 193,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.63. The stock had a trading volume of 70,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,384. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.98. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $236.42.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

