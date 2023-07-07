4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $601.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $100,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $100,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $41,142.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,804.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,747 shares of company stock worth $294,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 807,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,032,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,752,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Further Reading

