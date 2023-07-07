5,688 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,688 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,878,662. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.