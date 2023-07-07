5,688 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,688 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,878,662. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
