5,800 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Twilio Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. 340,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,620. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,159 shares of company stock worth $1,759,701 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

