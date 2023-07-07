6,758 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $704.10. 614,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,043. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.26. The stock has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

