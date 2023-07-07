6,826 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

