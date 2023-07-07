8,674 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

