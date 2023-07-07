9,211 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $197.75 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

