A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 28th

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMRK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. 153,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $852.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of -0.03. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $40.93.

Insider Activity

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.18. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 36.98% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $216,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,784.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $216,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,784.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $239,305.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,578.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,294 shares of company stock worth $1,040,181. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,892,000 after buying an additional 59,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 141,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRK shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

