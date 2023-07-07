A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) fell 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.26. 429,577 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 124,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 408.96% and a negative net margin of 146.62%.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

