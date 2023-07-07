Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Free Report) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.15 ($0.15). Approximately 256,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 497,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.20 ($0.14).
The stock has a market cap of £13.39 million, a PE ratio of -187.92 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, nucleic acid lateral flow tests used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2.
