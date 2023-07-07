abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.20

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.20 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 64.90 ($0.82), with a volume of 263595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.82).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of £267.50 million, a P/E ratio of 541.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.92.
abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other abrdn European Logistics Income news, insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £13,825 ($17,546.64). Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile
abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn European Logistics Income
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.