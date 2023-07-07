abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.20

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.20 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 64.90 ($0.82), with a volume of 263595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.82).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get abrdn European Logistics Income alerts:

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £267.50 million, a P/E ratio of 541.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.92.

abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.20. abrdn European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

In other abrdn European Logistics Income news, insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £13,825 ($17,546.64). Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.