Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.80. The stock had a trading volume of 139,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,163. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.50.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

